Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,594,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.86% of Hanesbrands worth $99,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

