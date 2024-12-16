Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Herc worth $106,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after buying an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,556,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $207.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.70 and a 12-month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

