Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,542 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,266,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.67. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

