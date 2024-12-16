Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $158.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

