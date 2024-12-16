Insider Buying: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Major Shareholder Buys $35,026,603.15 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 245,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.45 per share, with a total value of $35,026,603.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,825,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,975,523.50. This trade represents a 15.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,452,924.56.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $141.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $145.69. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 1.09.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

