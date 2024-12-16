Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 188,901 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $338.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average of $246.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.40.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

