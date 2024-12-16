Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $1,733,629.74 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $244.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average is $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.