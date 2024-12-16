Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$1,421,710.00.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 1,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$14,106.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE K opened at C$13.90 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

