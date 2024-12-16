Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells $4,119,500.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 5.6 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $163.64 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

