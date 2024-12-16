Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 725,002 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $4,190,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 15.7 %
Shares of SFIX opened at $3.92 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $497.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
