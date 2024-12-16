Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $3,511,957.50 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,144. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

