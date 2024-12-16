Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $3,511,957.50 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,144. The trade was a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
