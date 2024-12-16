Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells $5,101,200.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,007,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
