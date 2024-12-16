Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Interface by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interface by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Interface by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Interface by 5.2% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $26.13 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $473,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,995.46. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,175 shares of company stock worth $2,119,987. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

