Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,184,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

