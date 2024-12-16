iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

