iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,666 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.