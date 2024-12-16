iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after buying an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $40.00 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

