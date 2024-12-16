iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $114.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

