iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

