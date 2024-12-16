Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 46,942 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMOG stock opened at $103.99 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

