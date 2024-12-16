Jane Street Group LLC Buys 28,649 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.30% of Barnes Group worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.34. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

