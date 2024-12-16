Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 519,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

