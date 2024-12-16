Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 5,728.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Olaplex worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olaplex by 27.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,469.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,231.50. The trade was a 19.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.48. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Profile

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.