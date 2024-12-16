Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GATX worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $161.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $114.78 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.