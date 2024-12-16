Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 8,633.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Hawkins by 35.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

HWKN stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

