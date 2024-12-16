Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $32.14 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.