Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

