Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,786,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 237,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.52 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

