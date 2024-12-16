Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 146,219 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8,253.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 246,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,851,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

