Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 34,526 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 377.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

