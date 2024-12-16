Jane Street Group LLC Sells 14,014 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,202,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 384,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $151,040.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,850.62. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,554 shares of company stock worth $3,236,679 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

