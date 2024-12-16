Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,590,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $395.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

