Jane Street Group LLC Sells 172,359 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,359 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $612 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

