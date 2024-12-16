Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Steven Madden worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 8,180.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 528,619 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $2,614,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 439,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.67 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

