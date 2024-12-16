Jane Street Group LLC Sells 98,683 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,683 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.49 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

