Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $328,000 Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,158.84. The trade was a 38.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

