Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $261,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 147.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 60.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 154,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $207,205.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,532.39. The trade was a 18.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $61,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,199.80. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,185 shares of company stock valued at $814,495. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $808.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

