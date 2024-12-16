Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $399,404.32. The trade was a 45.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HG stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

