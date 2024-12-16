Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 79.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 176,431 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE LEU opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $118.36.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

