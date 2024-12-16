Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $217,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 369.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHIL opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $433.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $842,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,600. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

