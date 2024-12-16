JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,812 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

