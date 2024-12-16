KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $256,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

