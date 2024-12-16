LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 43.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LZ opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.