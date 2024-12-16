Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LQDT opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

