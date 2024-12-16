Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 291.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $298.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

