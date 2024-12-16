Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 69,166 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BBY stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

