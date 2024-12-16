Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,996 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Natera were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,760,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,324,409.37. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,963 shares of company stock valued at $21,250,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 1.63. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $175.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

