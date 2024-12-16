National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 149 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 322,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,740 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

