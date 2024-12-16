National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 61,676 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 611.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

