National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 123.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

